Saturday Night Forecast: Evening storms end, sunshine returns tomorrow

THIS EVENING: Mostly to mainly cloudy with scattered storms in southern areas ending after 8 PM. Temperatures in the 80s and 70s. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Patchy fog overnight in areas receiving heavy rain. Clouds decrease by morning. Lows: lower 70s. Wind: East 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds to more sunshine and lower humidity. Still hot. Highs: lower to middle 90s. Wind: ENE 10 mph.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Partly to mostly sunny and hot. Low: 71. High: 96. Wind: East 10 mph.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and continued low humidity. Hot afternoons, mild mornings. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: middle 90s. Wind: East, NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY through SATURDAY: A few clouds passing through. Hot but pleasant. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: middle 90s. Wind: Northeast to East 5-10 mph.