Saturday Night Forecast: Cooler weather with sunshine on Sunday

THIS EVENING: A few showers ending in southern areas after 7 PM. Otherwise, clear skies and cooler. Temperatures in the 60s and 50s. Wind: NW 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear, cooler, breezy. Lows: lower to middle 40s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph, making it feel like the 30s Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Chilly day and windy. High: 56. Wind: Northwest 15-20 mph, gusts to 25-30 mph.

MONDAY: A frost and light freeze possible for the morning. Lows in the lower to middle 30s. More sunshine, but still a cool day. High: 56. Wind: Northwest 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and a warmer afternoon. Low: 36. High: 64. Wind: Southwest 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Low: 41. High: 66. Wind: North to East 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30% chance of rain showers and a few t-storms ahead of another cold front. Warmer and breezy. Low: 47. High: 69. Wind: South 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds, a tad cooler, and breezy. Low: 52. High: 65. Wind: North 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 46. High: 64. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.