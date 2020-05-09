Breaking News
East Texas Food Bank cancels food distribution for Friday due to weather

Saturday Night Forecast: Chilly night & lovely day for Mom on Sunday

Weather Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

THIS EVENING: High clouds clearing out of Deep East Texas. Cool. Temperatures fall to the 60s and 50s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear skies and colder. Lows: middle to upper 40s. Wind: Calm to light East.

SUNDAY, MOTHER’S DAY: More sunshine and a warmer afternoon. Low humidity. A weak cold front arrives Sunday afternoon, no rain expected just a few clouds. Highs: middle to a few upper 70s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine with high clouds increasing by the afternoon. Low: 52. High: 78. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Gulf moisture returns as clouds thicken up. A 40% chance of showers and t-storms in the afternoon and evening. Low: 61. High: 80. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Lingering showers and very humid, chances of rain at 20%. Low: 63. High: 82. Wind: SE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Isolated shower or a storm possible in Deep East Texas. Otherwise, partly cloudy and humid. Very warm. Low: 66. High: 86. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Storms are possible in the afternoon, chances at 30%. Very warm. Low: 68. High: 87. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 40% chance of storms, some of which could be strong. Low: 69. High: 85. Wind: South 10 mph.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar