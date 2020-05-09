Saturday Night Forecast: Chilly night & lovely day for Mom on Sunday

THIS EVENING: High clouds clearing out of Deep East Texas. Cool. Temperatures fall to the 60s and 50s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear skies and colder. Lows: middle to upper 40s. Wind: Calm to light East.

SUNDAY, MOTHER’S DAY: More sunshine and a warmer afternoon. Low humidity. A weak cold front arrives Sunday afternoon, no rain expected just a few clouds. Highs: middle to a few upper 70s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine with high clouds increasing by the afternoon. Low: 52. High: 78. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Gulf moisture returns as clouds thicken up. A 40% chance of showers and t-storms in the afternoon and evening. Low: 61. High: 80. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Lingering showers and very humid, chances of rain at 20%. Low: 63. High: 82. Wind: SE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Isolated shower or a storm possible in Deep East Texas. Otherwise, partly cloudy and humid. Very warm. Low: 66. High: 86. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Storms are possible in the afternoon, chances at 30%. Very warm. Low: 68. High: 87. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 40% chance of storms, some of which could be strong. Low: 69. High: 85. Wind: South 10 mph.