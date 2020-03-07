Saturday Night Forecast: Breezy on Sunday, daily rain chances start Monday

OVERNIGHT: Variable clouds and remaining chilly. Night lows fall to the lower and middle 40s. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH, making it feel like the 30s at times Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: Skies will start to cloud up in the afternoon and evening. Breezy and warmer. A low rain chance Sunday late evening, but nearly everyone will be dry. Highs: middle to some upper 60s and near 70. Wind: South 10-15 MPH, gusts to 20-25 MPH.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy. Showers and a few storms possible, chances at 70% to 80%. Best areas of rain likely in the central and northern areas. Humid. Low: 57. High: 70. Wind: South 15-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH at times.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and very warm. A low storm chance in the afternoon daytime heating, chances at about 20% for now. Low: 60. High: 79. Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with storms possible. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 62. High: 78. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of more storms. Humid. Low: 59. High: 76. Winds: South 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: More rain and storms possible, chances at 40%. Low: 60. High: 73. Wind: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Additional storms possible with a cold front, chances at 50%. Low: 57. High: 73. Wind: SW 10-15 MPH.