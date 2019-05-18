Saturday Forecast: Severe storms likely this afternoon, storms still remain through Sunday mid-PM

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 5-18-19

SATURDAY IS A KETK & FOX51 SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY

THIS AFTERNOON: Scattered afternoon and evening storms expected to increase, some of these storms could be strong to severe, chances at 70%. High: 85. Winds: SE 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Storms ending late evening. Cloudy & muggy. Lows: 60s to lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Additional rain and storms through mid-afternoon, chances greatest to the east and southeast, Rain ending by late morning, a 30% to 40% chance. Decreasing clouds in the afternoon. High: middle 80s. Winds: South to SW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and even warmer with the humidity. A 20% chance of a shower. Low: 72. High: 88. Winds: SE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: A 30% chance of rain and storms. Some could be gusty and near severe limits, especially north of I-20. Muggy. Low: 74. High: 86. Winds: South 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY: Variable clouds and very warm. Lows: lower to middle 70s. Highs: upper 80s to near 90. It will feel like the middle 90s. An isolated shower possible, chances less than 20%.