KETK working to fix technical issue for antenna viewers

Saturday Evening Forecast: Mostly sunny days for the week ahead

Mostly sunny days and warm temperatures will be the norm during the week.

Saturday Night: Increasing Clouds. Low: 67. Wind: S 15-20.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High: 86. Wind: S 15.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Low: 68. High: 89. Wind: S 10.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Slight chance of Afternoon showers & thunderstorms increasing Tuesday night. Low: 69. High: 89. Wind: N 5-10.

Wednesday: Sunny. Low: 61. High: 80. Wind: NE 5-10.

Thursday: Sunny. Low: 58. High: 81. Wind: SE 5-10.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Slight chance of showers & thunderstorms. Low: 63. High: 79. Wind: N 5-10.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Morning showers. Low: 52. High: 72. Wind: NE 5-10.

