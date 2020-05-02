Saturday Evening Forecast: Mostly sunny days for the week ahead

Mostly sunny days and warm temperatures will be the norm during the week.
Saturday Night: Increasing Clouds. Low: 67. Wind: S 15-20.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High: 86. Wind: S 15.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Low: 68. High: 89. Wind: S 10.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Slight chance of Afternoon showers & thunderstorms increasing Tuesday night. Low: 69. High: 89. Wind: N 5-10.
Wednesday: Sunny. Low: 61. High: 80. Wind: NE 5-10.
Thursday: Sunny. Low: 58. High: 81. Wind: SE 5-10.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Slight chance of showers & thunderstorms. Low: 63. High: 79. Wind: N 5-10.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Morning showers. Low: 52. High: 72. Wind: NE 5-10.