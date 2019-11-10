Saturday Evening Forecast: Arctic air arrives Monday

TONIGHT: We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures not being as cold as what they were this morning. Low: 46. Winds: S 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: We’ll see warmer temperatures in the afternoon with a few clouds rolling in by the evening. High: 72. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: An Arctic cold front will be moving into the area by late morning. This means we’ll see high temperatures very early, with rain increasing and temps falling to the 30s and 40s by the afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 57. High: 58. Winds: NE 15-20 MPH.

TUESDAY: After a freeze in the morning we’ll have temps struggling to warm throughout the day with decreasing clouds as the front continues to push further south. Low: 31. High: 43. Winds NE 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Slightly warmer temperatures are expected with mostly sunny skies. Low: 26. High: 48. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: A few clouds are expected in the afternoon with temperatures remaining below average. Low: 35. High 53. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day with temps warming into the 60s. Low: 38. High: 61. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warmer. Low: 41. High: 64. Winds: SE 5 MPH.