Monday’s Forecast: The heat rolls on past Labor Day

Happy Monday! The forecast in East Texas will remain unchanged for the next couple of days. The ridge of high pressure over the desert southwest will only expand. Monday, daytime highs will soar into the middle and upper 90s. Lows will remain into the lower 70s.

Staying with the theme of heat, daytime highs will continue to rise into the middle and upper 90s. Some triple digits will be possible by the end of the workweek. With the decent humidity levels, feel like temperatures will range from 100-105. The ridge of high pressure may break down by the end of the week which could lead to a few showers.

Hurricane Dorian

In the tropics, Dorian continues to slowly move westward. Dorian is stationary over the Bahamas. Eventually, Dorian is forecasted to take a northward turn. The north turn could occur in the Atlantic Ocean or along the coast of Florida. We will see what happens.

The next seven days