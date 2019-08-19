MONDAY PM FORECAST: Mostly clear tonight, temperatures near 100° tomorrow

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The heat high will move west which will allow some very small rain chances over the next few days.

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 8-19-19

TONIGHT: Skies clearing on up very quickly. Still a very warm night. Low: 79, Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hotter. 10% chance of a shower in the afternoon. High: 99. Winds: Southwest then turning south 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers. Lows near 78. Highs 97-99. Winds: Southwest then turning south 10 mph on Wednesday, SE 10 mph on Thursday.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. Low: 76. Highs near 96. Winds SW to South 5-10 on Thursday, and SE 10 mph on Friday.

SATURDAY through MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. Lows: 74-76. Highs: 92-93. Winds: South to SE 10 mph.



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC