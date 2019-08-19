MONDAY PM FORECAST: Mostly clear tonight, temperatures near 100° tomorrow

The heat high will move west which will allow some very small rain chances over the next few days.

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 8-19-19





TONIGHT: Skies clearing on up very quickly. Still a very warm night. Low: 79, Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hotter. 10% chance of a shower in the afternoon. High: 99. Winds: Southwest then turning south 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers. Lows near 78. Highs 97-99. Winds: Southwest then turning south 10 mph on Wednesday, SE 10 mph on Thursday.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. Low: 76. Highs near 96. Winds SW to South 5-10 on Thursday, and SE 10 mph on Friday.

SATURDAY through MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. Lows: 74-76. Highs: 92-93. Winds: South to SE 10 mph.





