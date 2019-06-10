MONDAY PM FORECAST: High cloudiness this evening, warm with less humidity tomorrow.

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 6-10-19

TONIGHT: High thin clouds, some parts of East Texas will go overcast with high clouds. Lows: 63-66, Winds: North to NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A few clouds, 10% chance for a passing shower. High: 82. Winds: ENE 510 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler morning, and a warm afternoon. Cold front arrives bringing a slight chance for a brief shower (10%). Low: 61. High: 85. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Low: 63. High: 85. Winds NNE 10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with increasing humidity. Low: 65. High: 88. Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, windy, humid, and warmer. Low: 72. High: 90. Winds South 20 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 87. Winds South 20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 87. Winds South 15-20 mph