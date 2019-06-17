MONDAY PM FORECAST: Few clouds this evening, an isolated chance for shower tomorrow.







TONIGHT: Variable clouds and humid. Low: 70, Winds: S 5-10 mph, becoming calm later this evening.

TUESDAY: A 20% isolated chance for a shower or storm, otherwise partly cloudy. High: 89. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 30% chance for showers and storms. Otherwise, partly cloudy and humid. Low: 74. High: 91. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Low: 75. High: 93. Winds: South 15 mph.

FRIDAY (FIRST DAY OF SUMMER): Summer solstice begins at 10:24 AM. Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Windy, hot, & humid. Low: 74. High: 93. Winds: South 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and hot! Low: 75, High: 91. Winds South 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low: 76. High: 88. Winds South 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Low: 76. High: 89. Winds S 15-20 mph





