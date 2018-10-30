Monday Night Forecast: Warmer night, windy & humid on Tuesday, Severe Weather Alert for Wednesday Video

East Texas Storm Team Forecast:

Severe Weather Alert for Wednesday, read more here.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear through the night, then low clouds will form toward daybreak. Warm and breezy. Lows middle to upper 60s. Winds: South 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly to mostly cloudy skies to start the day. Then, a mixture of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. Very windy & humid. Highs: upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds: South 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY (HALLOWEEN): EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY

A cloudy start with a few showers and isolated storms through early afternoon. Then, a line of storms develops and moves into East Texas through the afternoon and evening. A few storms could possibly reach strong to severe limits during the afternoon and evening hours (gusty winds and hail the primary concerns). Overall rain chances: 80%-90%. Some very heavy rainfall is likely with amounts possibly reaching 3 inches in parts of our area. Morning low: 68, High 75, but temperatures will fall quickly during Wednesday evening. Winds SSW 10-20 mph, becoming NW 10-20 by evening and night.

HALLOWEEN NIGHT: Rain and storms continuing through late evening (especially south of I-20). Turning colder. Still clouds and light rain possible through Thursday morning. Lows: middle 40s to mid-50s north and central areas, upper 50s to lower 60s south of US HWY 84. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: A 30% chance of showers lingering through mid-morning. Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Brisk and colder. High: mid-50s to near 60. Winds: NW 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and continued chilly. Low 43, High 65. Winds: West, South 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warmer in the afternoon. Low: 48. High: 70. Winds: South 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of some light rain with a nearby front. Low: 54. High: 69. Winds: South, turning North 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and becoming warmer in the afternoon. Low: 54. Highs: mid-70s to near 80. Winds: Southeast 10 mph.