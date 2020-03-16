Monday Night Forecast: Warmer days return, storms Tuesday afternoon

THIS EVENING: Mainly cloudy and becoming warmer. Temperatures in the 50s in northern counties, and 60s mostly south of I-20. Drizzle possible into late evening. Wind: SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds continue. Fog and drizzle likely for tomorrow morning. Lows: upper 50s to lower 60s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning fog and clouds. Some afternoon sunshine and this should fuel a few storms–a 40% chance in the late afternoon and evening. High: 77. Wind: Southeast 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers possible, then an isolated chance of storms in the afternoon. Muggy & windy. Overall rain chances 30% to 40%. Low: 65. High: 78. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Storms likely again, and possibly strong. The chance of rain is 60%. Low: 66. High: 77. Wind: Southwest 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain showers still possible, especially south of I-20. Chances of rain at 40% to 60%. Turning cooler. Morning temperatures in the 60s, and then falling into the 50s for the afternoon. Wind: North 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain remains possible, especially in Deep East Texas. Mostly cloudy with a 30% to 40% chance. Low: 45. High: 58. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain showers, chances at 40%. Cool. Low: 48. High: 56. Wind: East 10 mph.

MONDAY: Becoming warmer. Mostly cloudy with only a 20% chance of rain. Breezy & muggy. Low: 57. High: 75. Wind: South 15 mph.