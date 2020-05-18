Monday Night Forecast: Very warm week as humidity increases

THIS EVENING: Clear skies and warm. Temperatures to the 70s. Wind becoming Calm.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear skies and milder than the previous night. Lows: middle to upper 60s. Wind: East 0-5 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny to mostly sunny skies. A few more clouds in the afternoon. Very warm. Highs in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. After 4 PM, a few isolated strong storms possible. Wind: South, turning NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy. A 10% chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. Low: 68. High: 84. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: More humid with variable clouds. Low: 69. High: 87. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: As an upper disturbance dives to the Four Corner states, the rain chances start to increase. For Friday, a 20% chance of storms. Low: 70. High: 87. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: More clouds and a 20% chance of storms. Breezy & humid. Low: 72. High: 89. Wind: South 15 mph.

SUNDAY: A 30% chance of storms with increasing clouds. Low: 72. High: 87. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY (Memorial Day): Storms increasing, chances now at 40%. Low: 70. High: 82. Wind: South 10 mph.

