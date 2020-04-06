Monday Night Forecast: Very warm days ahead before a cool down late week

THIS EVENING: Mainly cloudy and warm. Temperatures to the 60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy skies. An isolated shower possible, chances less than 20%. Some brief drizzle and fog possible. Lows: middle 60s. Wind: SE, turning SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine with clouds. Very muggy with a 20% chance of showers in the afternoon. High: 83. Wind: SW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Very warm conditions. Morning clouds to even more sun in the afternoon. Very humid. Low: 68. High: 89. Wind: WSW 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY EVENING: A 20% chance of t-storms (dependent upon if they can form near a dryline boundary in Central Texas).

THURSDAY: A cold front arriving during the day, bringing a 40% to 60% chance of rain and storms. Turning cooler. Morning temperatures in the 60s, then falling to the upper 50s and lower 60s in the afternoon. Wind becoming NE 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mild. Still a 30% chance of rain. Low: 51. High: 67. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain and storms possible, chances at 40%. This could change depending upon timing of this system. Stay tuned for updates. Low: 55. High: 70. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds with a 20% chance of rain for the morning. Again, this could change if the weather system set to affect us on Saturday delays to Sunday. Low: 56. High: 70. Wind: NW 10 mph.

MONDAY: More sunshine and a warmer afternoon. Low: 49. High: 74. Wind: South 10 mph.