Monday Night Forecast: Very warm afternoons, rain returns late this week

THIS EVENING: Clear and cool. Temperatures to the 50s and 40s. Wind: SW 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows: upper 30s to mainly lower to middle 40s. Wind: WSW 0-5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, high clouds increasing late afternoon. High: 77. Wind: Southwest turning South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increasing during the day. Very warm and windy. A 20% chance of rain Wednesday evening and overnight. Low: 55. High: 76. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly to mainly cloudy skies. A 40% chance of rain. Still warm. Low: 63. High: 72. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain likely with a cold front, and turning cooler. Morning temperatures in the middle 50s to near 60, and falling to the lower 50s by the afternoon. Wind: Southwest, turning Northwest 15 mph. Rain ends after 8 PM.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and becoming mostly sunny. A cool day. Low: 38. High: 57. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Chilly morning and a warmer afternoon. Low: 37. High: 64. Wind: SSW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low: 45. High: 70. Wind: South 15 mph.

