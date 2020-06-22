Monday Night Forecast: Unsettled week with daily chances for rain

THIS EVENING: Mainly cloudy and very humid. Temperatures to the lower 80s and the 70s. Wind: SW, turning South to SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of rain and storms by morning. This storm chance mostly for areas west of HWY 69 and north of I-20 before daybreak. Lows: lower to middle 70s. Wind: South to SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with a 60% chance of rain and storms. There will be spotty showers during the morning to midday, but becoming likely in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong to severe with wind gusts & hail the main concern. Heavy rain expected. Highs: lower to middle 80s. Wind: South, turning East-NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY EVENING & NIGHT: Rain and storms end after 10 PM in eastern and southern areas. A slight change in the humidity. Overnight lows: lower 70s to upper 60s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Not as warm but still humid with scattered showers and a few storms possible, chances at 30% north of HWY 79, 60% in Deep East Texas. Highs: middle 80s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A South wind returns leading to warmer and more humid conditions. Storms remain possible in the afternoon heat of the day. Chances at 30% to 40%. Low: 71. High: 88. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 20% chance of rain or storms in the afternoon. Breezy and very humid. Low: 72. High: 90. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain chances increase to a 30% chance. Humid and warm. Low: 72. High: 88. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: A 30% chance of rain in the afternoon heat. Hotter. Low: 73. High: 91. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Fewer clouds with isolated storms, chances at 20%. Low: 74. High: 91. Wind: South 10 mph.

