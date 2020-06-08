Monday Night Forecast: Triple-digit heat Tuesday before relief Wednesday

THIS EVENING: A few showers across our TX/LA border counties. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: NW, turning South 0-5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear skies and muggy. Breezy by morning. Low: 77. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny with a few clouds in the afternoon. A hot and humid day. Temperatures reaching the hottest of 2020 thus far. Highs: upper 90s to around 100. Wind: SW 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Isolated storm in Deep East Texas, chance under 20%. Skies becoming clear and a cooler start by morning. Lows: lower to middle 60s. Wind: NW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Less humid but still warm with lots of sunshine. High: 89. Wind: North 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny and comfortable. Low: 62. High: 87. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and warm. Low: 64. High: 90. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer with low humidity. Low: 67. High: 92. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine prevails. Hot. Low: 69. High: 94. Wind: SE 5 mph.

MONDAY: Hot day and humid. Low: 71. High: 95. Wind: SE 5 mph.