Monday Night Forecast: Sunny end to 2019, rain returns New Year’s Day

THIS EVENING: Clear sky and cool. Temperatures drop into the 40s and 30s. Wind: WNW 10 to 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Another frost and freeze. Lows in the lower 30s and upper 20s. Wind: NW 0-5 mph.

TUESDAY, NEW YEAR’S EVE: Sunny. A few high clouds returning in the afternoon. High: 57. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

NEW YEAR’S EVE NIGHT: Increasing clouds but dry. Temperatures in the 40s to the 30s. Wind: South 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY, NEW YEAR’S DAY: Becoming cloudy. A 40% to 60% chance of rain increasing for the afternoon and evening, especially south of I-20. Cooler. Low: 36. High: 54. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain likely, and a few storms. Warmer. Low: 49. High: 64. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. Chance of rain at 60%, and ending late afternoon and evening.

FRIDAY: Clouds decrease into the afternoon. Breezy and cooler. Low: 44. High: 55. Wind: NW 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A reinforcing shot of colder air, making it even colder for us. Low: 37. High: 51. Wind: NW 15 mph.

SUNDAY: More sunshine and warmer for the afternoon. Low: 30. High: 62. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds pick back up ahead of another cold front. Even warmer. Low: 43. High: 68. Wind: SW 10-15 mph, turning NW late day at 15 mph.

