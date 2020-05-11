Monday Night Forecast: Storms Tuesday and a muggy week ahead

THIS EVENING: High clouds moving in, giving us a great sunset around 8 PM. Temperatures to the 70s and 60s. Wind: ESE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds and a milder night. Lows: middle 50s to near 60. A 30% chance of showers for areas west of HWY 69. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A few morning showers across western areas. By the afternoon, a 40% chance of t-storms. A few storms could produce gusty winds and hail. Warmer and a tad more humid. High: 80. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 10% chance of rain or storms in the afternoon. Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Very warm and more humid. Low: 65. High: 84. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Isolated shower or a storm possible in Deep East Texas, chance at 10%. Otherwise, partly cloudy and humid. Very warm. Low: 67. High: 86. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Storms are possible in the afternoon, chances at 30%. Very warm. Low: 68. High: 85. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain and storms are likely, chances at 60%. A risk of severe weather along with heavy rain. Low: 68. High: 80. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: More rain and storms possible, chances at 60%. Flood threat through the weekend with 2-3 inches possible. Low: 66. High: 77. Wind: South, turning NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: More showers possible, chances at 30% to 40%. Low: 65. High: 78. Wind: North 5-10 mph.