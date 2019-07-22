Monday Night Forecast: Storms in southern counties ending, lower humidity returns

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 7-22-19

THIS EVENING: Scattered storms in southern areas ending after 10 PM. Elsewhere, mostly to partly cloudy. Warm. Cold front moving through. Temperatures in the 80s and 70s. Wind: Becoming North 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Rain ending in southern counties. Clouds clearing out and a milder start for Tuesday morning. Lows: lower 70s, some upper 60s in northern counties. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and not as humid. It will feel a lot better than the last few days. Highs: middle to upper 80s. Wind: NNE 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows: low to middle 60s, and some upper 50s. Highs: middle to upper 80s. Wind: NE 10 mph Wednesday, East 5-10 mph on Thursday.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer in the afternoon. Low: 66. High: 90. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Lows: Low 70s. Highs: Low 90s. Wind: SE 10 mph Saturday, South 10 mph Sunday.

MONDAY: A 20% chance of t-storms. Low: 74. High: 94. Wind: South 10 mph.