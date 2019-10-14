Monday Night Forecast: Steadier, some heavier rain expected overnight

It’s been a cloudy and wet day for East Texas. Off & on rain with more picking up overnight and into Tuesday morning. Some of it could be heavy at times.

Here are the rainfall totals over the last 24 hours.

Below is a most up-to-date radar view of the entire KETK & FOX51 viewing area. Click here to see the Interactive Radar – taking you down to street level, and you can also check Futurecast.

The rain chances continue until a cold front arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Sunshine will return Wednesday and it will be cooler with temperatures near 70 for a high.

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST:

THIS EVENING: Showers across the area, and gradually increasing later tonight. Temperatures in the 60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT INTO TUESDAY MORNING: Rain and a few storms increasing, especially overnight. This rain chance is best mostly north of HWY 84. Some rain could be heavy. Overnight lows in the middle to upper 60s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning rain and storms ending by 11 AM. Then, a break in the precipitation, but more storms to develop into the afternoon and night with a cold front Tuesday night. Overall, a mainly cloudy day and rain chances at 60%. Rain will be off and on, and increasing with a cold front Tuesday evening and night with a cold front. Warm. High: 79. Wind: Southwest 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clearing clouds and sunshine returning. A cool Fall day. Low: 55. High: 69. Wind: North 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Chilly start, but sunshine throughout the day. Low: 47. High: 72. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer in the afternoon. Low: 50. High: 79. Wind: Southeast 10 mph.

SATURDAY: More clouds increasing. A 20% chance of rain in the afternoon. Humid. Low: 64. High: 84. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: A 20% chance of showers and isolated storm. Very warm with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Low: 68. High: 86. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: A cold front arriving during the day. Slight rain chance at 20%. Low: 68. High: 75. Wind: SW, becoming North 10-15 mph.