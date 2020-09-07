Monday Night Forecast: Staying humid, rain chances with mid-week front

THIS EVENING: A few isolated showers ending after 8 PM. Skies become mostly clear. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: South, SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear to a few clouds by morning. Patchy fog. Mild. Lows: lower 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of rain or t-storms in the afternoon. High: 91. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with a 30% chance of rain and a few storms, mainly west of HWY 69. Low: 73. High: 86. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. A front moves closer to our area Wednesday night into Thursday.

THURSDAY: A cold front in our area, but cooler air unlikely. However, more clouds and showers (30% chance). Low: 70. Highs: lower to middle 80s. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Continued mostly cloudy with spotty showers and an isolated storm. Low: 71. High: 87. Wind: NE 5 mph. Rain chance at 30%.

SATURDAY: Continued warm with a few showers possible, chance at 20%. More sun at times. Low: 70. High: 88. Wind: North 5 mph.

SUNDAY: A stronger front moving into our area, bringing a 30% chance of scattered t-showers. Low: 71. High: 86. Wind: North 10 mph.

MONDAY: Not as warm with additional rain confined to southern areas. Low: 71. High: 85. Wind: NE 10 mph.