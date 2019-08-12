Monday Night Forecast: Some heat relief coming mid-week

Tyler Pounds Field in west Tyler & East Texas Regional Airport south of Longview in Lakeport officially reached 100 degrees for the first time this season. A few more hot and humid days before some relief coming by mid-week. A cold front Wednesday will bring a few showers and storms, followed by some lower humidity. It will be brief, as the humidity will increase late week and into the upcoming weekend.

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 8-12-19

THIS EVENING: Clear skies and humid. Temperatures fall to the 90s and 80s. Wind: South, SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear night, staying very warm. Low: 79. Wind: South-Southwest 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly to mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs: upper 90s to lower 100s. Wind: Southwest to East 10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING: Approaching cold front to trigger a few showers and storms by daybreak Wednesday – especially central and northern areas. Lows: middle to upper 70s. Wind: East, turning NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cold front moving through, giving us a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A 30% chance for showers and few storms. High: 95. Wind: Northeast 10 mph.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Lower humidity with plenty of sunshine. Still hot in the afternoons, just not as humid. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: middle to upper 90s. Wind: ESE 10 mph.

SATURDAY through MONDAY: Mostly sunny and remaining hot. Humidity increasing. Lows in the middle 70s. Highs: middle to upper 90s. Wind: South to SSW 10 mph.