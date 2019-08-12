Monday Night Forecast: Some heat relief coming mid-week

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tyler Pounds Field in west Tyler & East Texas Regional Airport south of Longview in Lakeport officially reached 100 degrees for the first time this season. A few more hot and humid days before some relief coming by mid-week. A cold front Wednesday will bring a few showers and storms, followed by some lower humidity. It will be brief, as the humidity will increase late week and into the upcoming weekend.

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 8-12-19

THIS EVENING: Clear skies and humid. Temperatures fall to the 90s and 80s. Wind: South, SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear night, staying very warm. Low: 79. Wind: South-Southwest 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly to mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs: upper 90s to lower 100s. Wind: Southwest to East 10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING: Approaching cold front to trigger a few showers and storms by daybreak Wednesday – especially central and northern areas. Lows: middle to upper 70s. Wind: East, turning NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cold front moving through, giving us a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A 30% chance for showers and few storms. High: 95. Wind: Northeast 10 mph.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Lower humidity with plenty of sunshine. Still hot in the afternoons, just not as humid. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: middle to upper 90s. Wind: ESE 10 mph.

SATURDAY through MONDAY: Mostly sunny and remaining hot. Humidity increasing. Lows in the middle 70s. Highs: middle to upper 90s. Wind: South to SSW 10 mph.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC