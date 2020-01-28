Monday Night Forecast: Rain returns Tuesday, colder by mid-week

THIS EVENING: Mostly clear skies early, but fog increases after 8 PM. Temperatures in the 50s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Fog, mist, and drizzle with increasing clouds. Rain also returns after 5 PM. Mild. Lows in the upper 40s to around 50. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with rain likely, chances at 80%. Two rounds of rain: the first through midday, the second (accompanied by some t-storms) will occur after 2 PM. Some storms in the afternoon could be gusty and heavy. Rain continues into the late evening. Highs in the upper 50s and near 60. Wind: SE 10-15 mph, becoming NW after 10 PM Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies and colder. A 10% chance of drizzle to light rain. Low: 42. High: 48. Wind: NW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Remaining cloudy. A 20% chance of light rain. Low: 40. High: 47. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies to start the day with a 20% to 30% chance of rain – mainly for Deep East Texas. Then, afternoon clearing of clouds. Low: 44. High: 53. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Lots of sunshine and a warmer afternoon after a cold morning. Low: 37. High: 64. Wind: West 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny to start, then some late afternoon clouds. Low: 43. High: 68. Wind: WSW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds increase, and a 20% chance of rain. Windy & warm. Low: 49. High: 71. Wind: South 20 mph.

