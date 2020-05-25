Monday Night Forecast: Rain continues through the week

THIS EVENING: Heavier and steadier rain moving NE. Otherwise, cloudy with light rain and drizzle. Temperatures in the 60s. Wind: Variable 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with a weak front moving in. Drizzle and light rain continues. Cooler. Lows: lower and middle 60s. Wind: West, NW 5 mph.

TUESDAY: More periods of rain and a few storms, chances at 70% to 80%. High: 77. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 60% chance of rain and isolated storms, especially in the afternoon. Mainly cloudy. Low: 63. High: 80. Wind: Southwest 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A 40% chance of rain during the afternoon. Mostly cloudy and more humid. Low: 64. High: 82. Wind: South, turning NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 30% chance of showers. Warming up with more breaks in the clouds. Low: 63. High: 83. Wind: North 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Only a 20% chance of rain. Muggy. Low: 63. High: 82. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. Low: 64. High: 83. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine. Low: 65. High: 85. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.