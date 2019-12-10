Monday Night Forecast: Rain & colder temperatures tomorrow

THIS EVENING: Cold front continues to move through, and a few showers increase in Deep East Texas through the evening. Temperatures falling into the 50s & 40s. Wind: Becoming NW 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with rain increasing toward morning. Some rain could mix in with sleet or snowflakes. Temperatures above freezing, in the middle to upper 30s and around 40. Wind: North 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain, some moderate to heavy (which could be mixed in with sleet and snowflakes). This winter precipitation that could fall will melt on contact with the ground as we stay above freezing. Highs: upper 30s to lower 40s. Wind: North 10-15 mph, making it feel like the 30s!

TUESDAY NIGHT into WEDNESDAY MORNING: Rain ending after 8 PM, and then decreasing clouds. Most moisture from the road surfaces should evaporate, but patchy black ice possible in a few areas for the Wednesday morning commute. Lows: upper 20s to around 32°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine is back and a cool day. Highs: lower to middle 50s. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A few passing clouds, but a nice day. A frost and light freeze for the morning. Low: 32. High: 56. Wind: SE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and a tad milder. Low: 38. High: 60. Wind: SW 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Warmer in the afternoon. Low: 44. High: 65. Wind: South 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Much warmer and breezy under a partly cloudy sky. Low: 52. High: 70. Wind: SSW 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Temperatures getting colder for the afternoon. Low: 48. High: 56. Wind: Southwest, becoming NW 15 mph.