Monday Night Forecast: Rain & clouds from Beta continue through mid-week

THIS EVENING: Areas of drizzle to light rain. Temperatures to the 60s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.
OVERNIGHT: Rain showers increasing. An isolated storm. Lows: lower to middle 60s. Wind: ENE 10 mph.
TUESDAY: Cloudy with more showers, rain chances at 70%. Cool and breezy. High: 71. Wind: NE 10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: More showers at times, a 40% chance. Mainly cloudy. Low: 62. High: 76. Wind: NE 10 mph.
THURSDAY: A cloudy morning with PM sunshine as the clouds move east. Low: 62. High: 79. Wind: North 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 62. High: 82. Wind: East 5 mph.
SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. A 20% chance of rain. Warmer. Low: 67. High: 85. Wind: South 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds. A cold front moving in. Low: 67. High: 87. Wind: South, turning North 5-10 mph.
MONDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Warmer. Low: 66. High: 88. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.