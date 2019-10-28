Monday Night Forecast: Rain chances go up with temperatures decreasing

THIS EVENING: Mild with mostly cloudy skies. After 9 PM, areas of light rain and drizzle develop for northern areas with a cold front. Temperatures in the 60s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy skies with light rain and drizzle. Poor visibility is possible. Lows: middle 50s to near 60. Wind: South, turning North/NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A few showers in the morning, then a few showers and storms in the afternoon. Overall rain chances at 30%. Still a mild day. Highs: middle 60s to the lower 70s. Wind: NE 10 mph, shifting East/SE at night.

WEDNESDAY: A stronger cold front and an upper disturbance will generate widespread rain and storms, especially during the afternoon. A few isolated stronger storms possible with a hail/wind threat. Temperatures will get colder behind the front. Morning lows in the 50s and 60s. Highs reaching between the lower 60s to the lower 70s from north to south. Wind: Variable, turning Northwest 10-15 mph by late afternoon. Rain chances likely at 60%.

THURSDAY: Lingering rain ending late morning and the afternoon, then a slow decrease in the clouds. Colder day. Low: 37. High: 49. Wind: NW 15 mph. Rain chances at 30%.

THURSDAY NIGHT (TRICK-OR-TREATING): Clouds clear and cold. Temperatures in the 40s to the 30s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine is back but very cold. A frost and light freeze likely for us on Friday morning. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind: NE, turning South 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Another front moving in. No rain, but a few clouds. Low: 38. High: 60. Wind: North 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a slightly warmer afternoon. Low: 37. High: 63. Wind: Southeast 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny. Low: 40. High: 66. Wind: South 5-10 mph.