Monday Night Forecast: Not as hot with spotty storms this week

THIS EVENING: Clearing clouds and warm. Temperatures to the 80s and some 70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds by morning. Humid. Lows: middle 70s. Wind: South 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. A 40% chance of storms in the afternoon, especially for central and northern areas. Highs near 90. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY EVENING & NIGHT: A 30% chance of rain and storms, particularly areas north of HWY 79. Low: 76. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 30% chance of rain and t-storms. High: 89. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A 10% chance of rain. Otherwise, more sunshine and a hotter day. Low: 76. Highs: 92-95. Wind: SW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and humid. A 20% chance of rain in the afternoon. Low: 77. High: 91. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A weak front arrives. No big changes, but a few t-storms possible. Low: 75. High: 90. Wind: West, NW 10 mph. Rain chances at 20% to 30%.

SUNDAY: Drier with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 73. High: 91. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds & sunshine. Breezy at times and humid. Low: 73. High: 90. Wind: SW 10 mph.