Monday Night Forecast: More sunshine & warmer weather through Christmas

OVERNIGHT: A clear sky and not as cold. Lows in the 30s and 40s.

TUESDAY, CHRISTMAS EVE: Sunny to mostly sunny. A few high clouds returning in the afternoon. High: 70. Wind: Light & Calm.

WEDNESDAY, CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 46. High: 69. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A few more clouds returning. Warm. Low: 49. High: 70. Wind: South, SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 30% chance of rain under a mostly cloudy sky. Mild. Low: 53. High: 69. Wind: Southeast 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Scattered t-storms likely, chances at 60%. Low: 57. High: 67. Wind: South, turning NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A 50% chance of rain early, then cooler. Low: 48. High: 59. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Variable clouds. Cooler. Low: 41. High: 56. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.