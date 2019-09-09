Monday Night Forecast: More rain chances as humidity increases

THIS EVENING: Few storms ending after 8 PM. Clearing skies & muggy. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE, turning South 5-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear to partly cloudy by morning. A tad more humid. Lows in the lower to middle 70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds to a partly sunny afternoon. A 10% to 20% chance of rain showers and storms in the afternoon. Breezy and more humid. High temperatures: lower to middle 90s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A tad more humid. A 20% to 30% chance of rain and some storms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. Wind: South-SE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and becoming more humid. Still a 10% chance of rain in southern areas. Low: 73. High: 96. Wind: Southeast 10 mph.

FRIDAY through SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Lows: lower 70s and some upper 60s. Highs: middle 90s. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Variable clouds and hot. Milder mornings. Lows: lower 70s to upper 60s. Highs: lower 90s. Wind: SE 5 mph.