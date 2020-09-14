Monday Night Forecast: More clouds & not as warm this week

THIS EVENING: Isolated showers ending. Skies become mostly clear. Temperatures to the 70s after 8 PM. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds by morning. Lows: lower 70s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine to partly cloudy in the afternoon. A 10% chance of rain in southern areas. Highs: middle to upper 80s and near 90 for a few locations. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase ahead of an upper disturbance. Rain showers possible, chances at 30%. Low: 70. High: 87. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: More showers possible along with more clouds. Rain chances at 40%. Not as warm. Low: 70. High: 85. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds clearing as a front moves to our east. Humidity decreasing. Low: 68. High: 85. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Sunshine and seasonal weather. Lows in the 60s. Highs to the lower and middle 80s. Wind: NE to East 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine to a few clouds. Warmer. Low: 65. High: 87. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.