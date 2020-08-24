Monday Night Forecast: Marco’s remains bring spotty storms Tuesday

Marco set to bring a few storms Tuesday, and Laura brings rain and storms Wednesday & Thursday.

The track of Laura is very narrow and could shift slightly westward, possibly bringing heavier rainfall to locations east of HWY 69. Stay tuned for updates.

THIS EVENING: Skies mostly clear and a warm evening. Temperatures to the 80s & 70s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Lows: lower 70s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds during the day with a 30% to 40% of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon through late evening with the impacts from Marco. A few storms could be severe with a chance of isolated tornadoes. Rainfall at times heavy too, with some localized flooding. Not everyone will see rain. Highs: lower to middle 90s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More scattered storms as Laura moves on land late Wednesday, chances at 40% to 60%. Low: 76. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: East 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: More rain and storms, especially east of HWY 69 at this time. This is due to the uncertain track of Laura. Stay tuned for updates. Rain chances at 60%. Low: 75. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: North 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds and sunshine, heating up. Low: 74. High: 96. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY – MONDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine. Hotter temperatures and very humid. Lows: middle 70s. Highs: upper 90s to around 100. Wind: South 10-15 mph.