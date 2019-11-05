Monday Night Forecast: Light rain at times for Election Day

THIS EVENING: Mainly cloudy skies and mild. Temperatures drop to the 60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly cloudy. Fog possible along with areas of mist and drizzle increasing for the morning. Lows: upper 50s and around 60. Wind: South 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly to mainly cloudy through most of the day. Areas of fog, drizzle, and light rain. Then into the afternoon, mainly cloudy with a few more showers. Still mild. High: 71. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More areas of mist and drizzle through mid-morning. Then, some afternoon sunshine. Warmer. Low: 56. High: 74. Wind: SSE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain and a few storms likely, chances at 60%. Turning colder by the evening. Low: 60. High: 66. Wind: South, turning North 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds slowly clearing into the afternoon. A chilly day. Low: 46. High: 51. Wind: North 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. A frost and light freeze possible for the morning, and a cool afternoon. Low: 35. High: 61. Wind: Variable, turning South 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy during the day with clouds increasing Sunday evening. Warmer afternoon. Low: 43. High: 68. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. A stronger cold front arrives early Monday morning.

MONDAY: Much colder with a 20% chance of rain. Morning temperatures in the middle 40s to near 50, with afternoon temperatures falling to the lower 40s and even some upper 30s. Wind: NE 15-20 mph.