Monday Night Forecast: Less humid days this week

THIS EVENING: Clear skies and comfortable. Temperatures to the lower 80s and 70s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear skies and mild. Patchy fog in a few areas. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70. Wind: North 0-5 mph.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and hot. Another front slides in during the day, reinforcing the lower humidity. Highs: middle 90s. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny and pleasant. A cooler morning with mostly upper 60s. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: A cooler morning, lows in the middle to upper 60s. Continued sunshine and warmer. High: 92. Wind: NE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: A few clouds and heating up a tad more. Low: 68. High: 94. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Passing clouds and hotter, with humidity staying in the comfortable range. Low: 71. High: 95. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with a few clouds. Low: 72. Wind: SE 5 mph. Low: 72. High: 96. Wind: SE 5 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds and sunshine mix. Hot and slightly more humid. Low: 74. High: 97. Wind: East 5-10 mph.