Monday Night Forecast: Humid weather with storm chances this week

THIS EVENING: Decaying showers with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increasing by morning. Muggy. Low: 76. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% to 40% chance of t-storms in the afternoon hours. Heavy rain and lightning the main threats. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY EVENING & NIGHT: Rain ends before 8 PM. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low: 75. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 20% to 30% chance of t-storms in the afternoon heat. High: 92. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A 20% chance of t-storms in the afternoon for Deep East Texas, otherwise more sunshine and hotter. Low: 75. High: 94. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Another disturbance from the Gulf brings a few showers and storms, especially in Deep East Texas. Rain chances 20% to 30%. Low: 76. High: 92. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% to 30% chance of storms, mainly southern areas. Low: 76. High: 93. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 77. High: 94. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Hotter temperatures. Low: 77. High: 95. Wind: South 5-10 mph.