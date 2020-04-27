Monday Night Forecast: Humid Tuesday with severe storms late night

Severe Weather Alert Day:

Tuesday night – early Wednesday morning

THIS EVENING: Isolated shower ending in northeastern counties. Otherwise, mostly clear and warm. Temperatures to the 70s and 60s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Becoming cloudy by morning and muggy. Lows in the lower to middle 60s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds to some afternoon sunshine and humid. During the day (before 7 PM), there is less than a 30% chance of rain or a storm. If this occurs, it will be very isolated. Storms become likely late Tuesday evening and overnight (see below). Highs: middle 80s. Wind: South 15-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT into WEDNESDAY MORNING: There is a 80% chance of rain and thunderstorms. Timing: I-30 between 8 PM and 10 PM, I-20 area between 9 PM and 11 PM, and south of HWY 79 after 10 PM and into early Wednesday morning. All storms pose a severe damaging wind gusts primarily, with a secondary threat for hail and isolated tornadoes. Low: 65. Wind: South 15 mph, turning NW by morning.

WEDNESDAY: Morning rain ends in Deep East Texas before sunrise. Decreasing clouds and less humid. High: 76. Wind: Northwest 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 52. High: 78. Wind: Northwest 5 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and a lot warmer. Low: 55. High: 84. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A few more clouds with the sunshine and very warm. Low: 60. High: 88. Wind: Southwest 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and humid. Low: 67. High: 87. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: More clouds with the sunshine. Breezy and muggy. Low: 69. High: 87. Wind: South 15 mph.