Monday Night Forecast: Humid night, hot on Tuesday, widespread storms Wednesday

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 6-3-19

OVERNIGHT: Storms are ending early overnight. Partly cloudy with areas of fog into the morning hours. Lows: lower 70s. Winds: South, SW 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and feeling very warm, heat index values 95°+. A 10% chance for a shower or storm in the afternoon. High: 91. Winds: South-Southeast 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase and a 70% chance for storms. Some heavy rain possible. Low: 75. High: 81. Winds: Southeast 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Storms continue, chances at 60% to 70%. Not as warm. Low: 71. High: 83. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Breezy and warmer. A 30% chance of storms with the daytime heating. Low: 71. High: 89. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 74. High: 92. Winds SSW 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies and very warm. Low: 77. High: 93. Winds: WSW 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain and storms, particularly in the morning hours. Low: 74. High: 90. Winds: South 5-10 mph.