Monday Night Forecast: Humid night and more heavy storms on Tuesday

A quiet start to the work week after the rain ended this morning. More storms are expected Tuesday, some could be gusty and possibly severe. Heavy rain is the main concern. Then, we will take rain chances down to isolated probabilities and increase the heat! By this weekend, a pattern change might lead to more rain chances this weekend. Stay tuned for updates on that.

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 6-24-19



THIS EVENING: Mainly cloudy and humid. Temperatures from the 80s into the 70s. Winds: South, SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly to mainly cloudy. Muggy. Lows: lower 70s. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms by midday and into the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe, with a wind and hail threat. Heavy rain with the storms. High: 86. Winds South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Low: 72. High: 89. Winds South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Very humid. Low: 72. High: 90. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies with a 20% chance for showers and storms in the afternoon – mainly eastern areas. Lows: 70-73. Highs around 90. Winds Southwest 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY, SUNDAY, and MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Humid. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: upper 80s to around 90. Winds: Southwest to Southeast 5-10 mph.