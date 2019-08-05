Monday Night Forecast: Hottest week of the summer ahead

Rain chances are going down after Wednesday as the heat builds in this week. Our hottest temperatures arrive at the end of the week. We will likely see our first 100-degree day as early as Friday.

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 8-5-19

THIS EVENING: Isolated showers ending. Decreasing clouds. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear to partly cloudy. Muggy. Lows in the middle 70s. Wind: South, SW 0-5 mph.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds and humid. A 20% chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the lower to mid-90s. Wind: South 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming partly sunny with a 10% chance for showers – mainly southern counties. Hotter. Low: 77. High: 96. Wind: South-Southwest 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny after morning clouds. Hot! Low: 78. High: 98. Wind: Southwest 10 mph.

FRIDAY through MONDAY: Even hotter. Our first 100-degree day likely during this period. Lows: middle to upper 70s. Highs upper 90s and around 100 degrees! Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.