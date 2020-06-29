Monday Night Forecast: Hotter temperatures ahead this week

THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Very humid. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: South 15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy and very muggy. Breezy overnight. Low: 78. Wind: South, SW 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds to more sunshine in the afternoon. More humid. High: 93. Wind: SW 15-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph. Heat index will feel like 100° – 103°.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and fewer clouds by the afternoon. Hotter. Low: 79. High: 95. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. Heat index will feel like 102° – 107°.

THURSDAY: Sunshine and even hotter. A lighter wind and very humid. Low: 77. High: 96. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 20% chance of rain and storms as the atmosphere changes. Very humid. Low: 76. High: 97. Wind: Variable 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY, FOURTH OF JULY: More clouds, and with a pattern change a 20% chance of storms possible. Still hot and humid. Low: 76. High: 93. Wind: North 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and muggy. A 20% chance of rain and t-storms. Low: 74. High: 91. Wind: East 5 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and continued humid. A 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 73. High: 90. Wind: SE 5 mph.