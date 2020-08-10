Monday Night Forecast: Hot week with isolated rain chances

THIS EVENING: Clouds clearing with an isolated early evening shower south. Temperatures to the 80s. Wind: Southwest to South 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear early, then increasing clouds by morning. Lows: middle/upper 70s. Wind: South, SW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds give way to sunshine by mid-morning and afternoon. Hot and humid. Highs: 97. Wind: Southwest to South 10 mph. Heat index: 100° – 105°.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than the sun at times. Very muggy. A 10% chance of an isolated t-storm in the afternoon for northern areas. Low: 77. High: 97. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine with a 10% chance of an afternoon t-storm. Low: 76. High: 96. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A 10% to 20% chance of t-storms in the afternoon. Low: 77. High: 97. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Staying very humid. A 20% chance of storms in the afternoon. Low: 76. High: 95. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds & sunshine another humid day. A 20% chance of a storm in the afternoon. Low: 75. High: 95. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of t-storms. Low: 75. High: 94. Wind: South 5 mph.