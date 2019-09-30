Monday Night Forecast: Hot start to October with cold fronts on the horizon

THIS EVENING: Clear skies and a warm evening. Temperatures in the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear skies with some clouds returning around or after sunrise Tuesday. Humid. Lows: lower to middle 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Brief AM clouds to afternoon sunshine and another hot day. Highs: lower to middle 90s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and humid. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: lower to middle 90s. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A cold front moving into our area, triggering a few showers and storms. Rain chances at 20%. Still humid. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: Becoming NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and continued humid. The front remains in the area to produce more scattered showers and a few storms with daytime heating. Very humid. Rain chances at 20% to 30%. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: East 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A partly cloudy sky and remaining warm and muggy. Low: 70. High: 91. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and a 20% chance of rain late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night ahead of a cold front. During the day, very warm. Low: 70. High: 91. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A 20% chance of rain. This is a stronger front, bringing in cooler and breezy conditions. Low: 67. High: 84. Wind: NE 15 mph.