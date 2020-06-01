Monday Night Forecast: Hot days to start Meteorological summer

THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy and warm. A sprinkle or brief shower, chance 10%. Temperatures to the 70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase and a warmer night. Low: upper 60s and near 70. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds to some PM sunshine. A 30% chance of thunderstorms. High: 86. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 20% chance of t-storms in the afternoon. Warmer and more humid. Low: 71. High: 88. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds to PM sun with clouds. Hotter with the heat high building over our area. Low: 72. High: 90. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds and sunshine. Hot. Low: 72. High: 92. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Passing clouds and continued hot. Low: 73. High: 92. Wind: South 5 mph.

SUNDAY: More clouds, but still remaining hot. Low: 74. High: 93. Wind: East 5 mph.

MONDAY: Possible impact from a tropical system in the Gulf. A 30% chance of showers. Humid. Low: 73. High: 88. Wind: East 10 mph.

