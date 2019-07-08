Monday Night Forecast: Hot days continue, some weekend relief possible from tropical system

We are in the hottest part of the summer season! Temperatures this past weekend and today were between 92-96 degrees, and it felt as hot as 110° in some areas. This heat wave continues through Wednesday before a weak cold front will cool down temperatures ONLY to the lower 90s!

Greater relief coming? A tropical system is expected to develop this week and it will likely become Tropical Storm Barry. The track is not 100% certain, but we do know that possible rain chances are increasing this weekend for our area. Read more about the tropical system here.

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 7-8-19

THIS EVENING: An isolated shower ending after 8 PM. Otherwise, clear skies and humid. Temperatures fall from the 80s to the 70s after 9-10 PM. Wind: SSW, turning South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear to partly cloudy. Very humid. Lows: middle to upper 70s. Wind: South, turning SSW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning sunshine to a mixture of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. Hot and very humid. Highs: middle 90s, feeling like 105° – 110° in the afternoon. Wind: Southwest to South 10 mph. HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT.

WEDNESDAY: Even hotter under a partly sunny sky in the afternoon. Low: 77. High: 96. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT, ending Wednesday early evening.

THURSDAY: A weak cold front arrives, and a 30% chance of a few showers or t-storms. Still hot. Low: 77. High: 93-95. Wind: NNE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds. Still hot and humid. Low: 74. High: 93. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Impacts from the tropical system possible, including a 30% to 40% chance of rain and storms. Not as hot. Low: 74. Highs: middle to upper 80s. Wind: East 15 mph.

SUNDAY: More showers and storms possible from the tropical system, chances at 30% to 40%. Milder. Low: 73. High: 86. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Humid and warmer. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 74. High: 90. Wind: South 10 mph.