Monday Night Forecast: Hot days continue, some weekend relief possible from tropical system

Weather Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

We are in the hottest part of the summer season! Temperatures this past weekend and today were between 92-96 degrees, and it felt as hot as 110° in some areas. This heat wave continues through Wednesday before a weak cold front will cool down temperatures ONLY to the lower 90s!

Greater relief coming? A tropical system is expected to develop this week and it will likely become Tropical Storm Barry. The track is not 100% certain, but we do know that possible rain chances are increasing this weekend for our area. Read more about the tropical system here.

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 7-8-19

THIS EVENING: An isolated shower ending after 8 PM. Otherwise, clear skies and humid. Temperatures fall from the 80s to the 70s after 9-10 PM. Wind: SSW, turning South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear to partly cloudy. Very humid. Lows: middle to upper 70s. Wind: South, turning SSW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning sunshine to a mixture of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. Hot and very humid. Highs: middle 90s, feeling like 105° – 110° in the afternoon. Wind: Southwest to South 10 mph. HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT.

WEDNESDAY: Even hotter under a partly sunny sky in the afternoon. Low: 77. High: 96. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT, ending Wednesday early evening.

THURSDAY: A weak cold front arrives, and a 30% chance of a few showers or t-storms. Still hot. Low: 77. High: 93-95. Wind: NNE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds. Still hot and humid. Low: 74. High: 93. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Impacts from the tropical system possible, including a 30% to 40% chance of rain and storms. Not as hot. Low: 74. Highs: middle to upper 80s. Wind: East 15 mph.

SUNDAY: More showers and storms possible from the tropical system, chances at 30% to 40%. Milder. Low: 73. High: 86. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Humid and warmer. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 74. High: 90. Wind: South 10 mph.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC