Rain & storms continue tonight, isolated severe threat

Rain and storms will be increasing back over East Texas this evening and into the overnight. There is a small chance of a severe storm in the coming hours.

The Storm Prediction Center has parts of East Texas in a Slight Risk for severe weather–but that is dependent upon storm development.

Storms that could pose a damaging wind threat or an isolated tornado would occur in southern areas (south of HWY 79) where Gulf moisture has increased today. For the rest of us (dew points under 60 degrees, storms would be capable of gusty winds and hail).

Regardless, everyone will see rain and storms increase as an upper-level system moves across the state. Rain is increasing now across I-35 and moving in our direction.

Here is a closer look at the radar here at home. Click here for our Interactive Radar.

All of this rain ends early Tuesday morning with some sunshine and a few dry days up ahead!

THIS EVENING: Rain and storms increasing after 9 PM. Temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Wind: East, South 10 mph. An isolated strong storm possible in Deep East Texas.

OVERNIGHT: Storms move east and end after 4 AM. Lingering showers through daybreak. Mainly cloudy. Lows: middle 50s. Wind: Becoming North 10 mph.

TUESDAY: More clouds than sunshine. Breezy and less humid. High: 68. Wind: North 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine continues. Cool morning, comfortable afternoon. Lows in the 40s. High: 71. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds pick back up, and a 20% chance of rain by evening and night. Low: 51. High: 69. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 40% chance of rain and storms. A few storms could be gusty. Warm & humid. Low: 58. High: 76. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, but a 30% chance of rain continues. Low: 49. High: 73. Wind: Variable 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Warmer, scattered t-storms. Chances at 40%. Low: 60. High: 76. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: A 30% chance of rain and t-storms. Low: 65. High: 78. Wind: SW 10 mph.