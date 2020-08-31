Monday Night Forecast: Heavy rain at times this week

THIS EVENING: Isolated t-showers ending by 8:30 PM. Temperatures to the 80s. Warm and breezy. Wind: South 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds, muggy, breezy. A 20% chance of rain for I-30 counties. Lows: middle 70s to mostly upper 70s & near 80. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms to increase for the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances: north of I-20 at 60%, south of I-20 to HWY 79 at 40%, and south of HWY 79 at 20%. Another humid and hot day. Highs: upper 80s north, but mostly middle to a few upper 90s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY: Storms become likely across central and northern areas especially. The threat for heavy rain, possible flooding, and an isolated severe storm are all possible. Rain chances at 60% to 80% for areas north of HWY 79. Lows: middle to lower 70s. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More rain and storms likely, especially through the morning to early afternoon. Rain chances at 60% north of HWY 79, and south of HWY 79 about a 30% chance of rain for now. Not as warm. Highs range from the lower to middle 80s north/central to the lower and a few middle 90s south of HWY 79. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: More storms, especially south of I-20. Rain chances at 40%. Low: 74. High: 87. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: As the cold front moves in, rain chances gradually shift into southern areas. Central & north at 30%, south of HWY 79 at a 40% chance of rain. Not as warm. Low: 72. High: 86. Wind: SE turning East 5 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of rain and storms under a mostly cloudy sky. Still a tad humid. Low: 71. High: 87. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Small rain chance in southern areas, a 20% chance. A slight drop in the humidity. Low: 70. High: 90. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A stronger cold front to arrive on Monday, bringing a slight rain chance. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 72. High: 88. Wind: NE 10 mph.