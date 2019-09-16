Monday Night Forecast: Heat relief coming as rain chances rise this week

THIS EVENING: A few showers or storms in Deep East Texas possible through 9 PM. Clearing skies. Temperatures in the 80s and 70s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear skies and a warmer night, but some clouds return by morning. Lows: lower 70s. Wind: East, SE 0-5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and becoming more humid. A 10% to 30% chance of afternoon t-storms – mostly for Deep East Texas. Highs: middle to lower 90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 30% to 40% chance of more afternoon t-showers. Some rain heavy with lightning. Breezy & humid. Low: 73. High: 94. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy. Likely rain and storms, chances at 60%. Milder day. Lows: Lower 70s. Highs: at most the middle to lower 80s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: A 40% chance of more rain and storms (especially through mid-afternoon). Otherwise, warm and muggy. Low: 71. High: 88. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of showers. Otherwise, warmer. Low: lower 70s. High: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY & MONDAY: Variable clouds and warmer. Very humid. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: lower to some middle 90s. Wind: South 10 mph.