Monday Night Forecast: Flooding possible with heavy rain through Wednesday

**Rainfall amounts through late Wednesday in the 1-3 inch range,

with areas mainly north of US HWY 64 in the 3-5 inch range.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for multiple counties until Wednesday night**

STORM TEAM FORECAST

THIS EVENING: Scattered storms and rain continues for areas east and southeast of Tyler & Longview. An isolated severe storm chance in Toledo Bend this evening ahead of the cold front. Temperatures mostly in the 40s and 50s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT into TUESDAY MORNING: Another wave of rain and isolated storms increasing for the morning commute. Some rain possibly heavy. Lows: upper 40s to lower 50s. Wind: North 10 mph.

TUESDAY: More rain, a 100% chance. High: near 50, and lower 50s in southern areas. Wind: Northeast 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Heavy rain and storms likely, a 100% chance. Low: 43. Highs: upper 40s to lower 50s, but upper 50s and near 60 in southern counties. Wind: North, turning West 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds. Low: 38. High: 50. Wind: North 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 32. High: 56. Wind: East, SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. A 30% chance of rain. Low: 41. High: 58. Wind: Southeast 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers possible, chances at 20%. Warmer. Low: 56. High: 67. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A 30% chance of rain. Mild. Low: 60. High: 66. Wind: SE 10 mph.